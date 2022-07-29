Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $572,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

