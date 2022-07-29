Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $680,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $123.61 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

