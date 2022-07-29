Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $408.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.09.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
