Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $917,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.82 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

