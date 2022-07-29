Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $213.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

