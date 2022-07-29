Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $108.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

