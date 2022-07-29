Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Twitter were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Twitter by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $40.89 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.