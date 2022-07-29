Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,121 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

