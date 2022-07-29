Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 144 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $239.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

