Capital One Financial Co. (COF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on August 19th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $18.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $492,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $460,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 693.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

