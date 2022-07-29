CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,907,500 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the June 30th total of 1,524,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 953.0 days.

CPAMF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.86.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

