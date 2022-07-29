Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

