Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.63.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

