Carbon 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,261.00 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Carbon has a market cap of $8.41 million and $28,261.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00663356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,767,791 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

