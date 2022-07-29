Carbon 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,261.00 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Carbon has a market cap of $8.41 million and $28,261.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00663356 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,767,791 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.