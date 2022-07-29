Cardano Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.72 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00102980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00233828 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00038205 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.