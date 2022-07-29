Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Down 5.9%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 2,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 225,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $627.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 461,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after buying an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 150,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 132,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

