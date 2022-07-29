Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.57.

CGJTF opened at $104.86 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

