Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.57.
Cargojet Stock Performance
CGJTF opened at $110.00 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.85.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
