Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$206.55.

Cargojet Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$142.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 141.48. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$115.89 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.97%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

