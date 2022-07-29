CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.0887 on Exchanges

CargoX (CXO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $165,413.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,798.01 or 1.00001533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00129603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

