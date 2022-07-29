Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.92) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Carrefour Trading Down 5.9 %

CRRFY stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

