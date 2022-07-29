Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

