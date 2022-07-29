Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

