CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $294,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.