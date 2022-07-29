Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$865.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.98 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley set a $114.00 target price on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

