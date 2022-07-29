Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.34. 306,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,337,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.09.
The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
