Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPARU opened at $9.80 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPARU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,009,000.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

