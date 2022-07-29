Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.9% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VFH opened at $81.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.