Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

