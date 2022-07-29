CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

