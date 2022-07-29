Centrifuge Market Cap Tops $84.98 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $84.98 million and $175,728.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Buying and Selling Centrifuge
