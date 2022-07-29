Centrifuge Market Cap Tops $84.98 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $84.98 million and $175,728.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

