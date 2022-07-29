Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 723,700 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 723,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,793,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.88. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

