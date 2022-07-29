Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,458 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Vertiv worth $129,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Vertiv by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Vertiv by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,025,000 after buying an additional 2,625,042 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after buying an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

