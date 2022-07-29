Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $197.61 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,542,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,607,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 2.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.13. 23,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

