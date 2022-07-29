Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 533,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,771,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dover as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. 13,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

