Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 51,690 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $104,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

