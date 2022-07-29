Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,598,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,146,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 88,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,912. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.