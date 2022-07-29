Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541,293 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Woodward worth $60,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 748,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 152,407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Woodward by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 121,257 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $12,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,131. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte bought 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

