Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 192,847 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,847 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Sysco worth $62,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,596,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

