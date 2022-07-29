Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 653,677 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 653,677 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BorgWarner worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.28. 23,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.