Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 813,704 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,704 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of PacWest Bancorp worth $38,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

