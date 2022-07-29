Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Kemper worth $45,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 462.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 243,456 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 52.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.82. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

