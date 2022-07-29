CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $0.88

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CertiK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

