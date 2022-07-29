CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Insider Activity

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

