CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a buy rating and set a C$119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$127.20.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$109.13 on Thursday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$95.45 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The company has a market cap of C$26.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.