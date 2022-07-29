Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Down 3.6%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.85 and last traded at $90.93. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

The company has a market cap of $852.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chase by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

