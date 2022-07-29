Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.