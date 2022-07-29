Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

