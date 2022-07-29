Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

