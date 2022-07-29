China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

China Resources Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRPJY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

China Resources Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

