China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $28.51

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

