Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,538.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,325.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,428.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

