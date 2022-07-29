Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.05 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 99.40 ($1.20). 985,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,541,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.18).

Chrysalis Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £609.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,442.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.57.

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Ewing bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($23,313.25). In related news, insider Anne Ewing bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($23,313.25). Also, insider Simon Holden acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($24,578.31).

About Chrysalis Investments

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.